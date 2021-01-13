NJ Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Motel Stabbing

A 49-year-old North Plainfield man has been charged with attempted murder in an early-morning motel stabbing that left the victim critically injured, authorities said Wednesday.

Police responding to a motel around 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 12 found a 55-year-old North Plainfield resident with multiple stab wounds, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Responding officers and medical personnel began life saving measures at the scene and the victim was transported to a nearby trauma hospital for emergency treatment, Robertson said.

The suspect was found in a hotel room and identified as Sean D. Smith, who was arrested by North Plainfield police without incident, the prosecutor said.

The victim knew Smith, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries to his hand, noticed by the arresting officers, Robertson said.

The investigation is on-going and no motive has been released by authorities.

Smith was charged with first degree attempted murder and second degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to the stabbing to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at (908) 769-2937 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

