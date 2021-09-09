NJ Man Charged With Abuse Of 15 Dogs Some In Water-Filled Crates, Emaciated, Prosecutor Says

A Hillsborough man has been arrested for abusing 15 dogs -- some severely emaciated and others found in crates filled with several inches of water, authorities said.

Hillsborough police officers responded to a Chamberlain Drive home on reports of a puppy in distress around 9:15 a.m. Sept. 6, where they found six dogs in separate animal crates in the driveway of the home, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

One of the dogs was initially unresponsive in a water filled crate and subsequently had to be euthanized, Robertson said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Hillsborough Township Chief of Police Michael McMahon.

More dogs were found inside separate crates, which were partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces, authorities said.

Officers encountered the homeowner -- Jaheim H. Hoagland -- outside of the home, and placed him under arrest, Robertson said.

He had two outstanding warrants, Robertson said: A Somerset County Violation of Probation Warrant, along with two active Municipal Court Warrants from Hillsborough Township and Newark.

While caring for the dogs outside, police heard dog sounds and barking coming from inside of the home. An additional nine dogs were found inside of the residence in varying stages of emaciation, without access to food and water, Robertson said.

Two of the recovered dogs were transported to AnimERge veterinarian for emergency treatment due to their poor condition. Notification was made to the Somerset County Chief Humane Law Enforcement Officer from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office who responded to the scene.

A total of 12 mixed breed Pitbull Terriers, two American Staffordshire Terriers, and one mixed breed Boxer were recovered. One Pit-mix was euthanized and the rest of the dogs were examined and released to Long Hill Kennel in Hillsborough.

Prosecutor Robertson stated defendant Hoagland was charged with 3rd degree Animal Cruelty and Failure to provide necessary care to an animal, a Disorderly Persons offense.

Hoagland was charged with third degree animal cruelty and failure to provide necessary care to an animal and a disorderly persons offense.

He was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hillsborough Township Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.