NJ 2-Year-Old Boy Struck, Killed By Pickup Truck Leaving Home

A 2-year-old boy was struck and killed by a man truck pulling out of a Somerset County driveway Saturday morning, police said.

The 60-year-old driver was backing his pickup truck out of a Bennetts Lane home when he struck the child around 8:45 a.m., Franklin Township police told NJ.com.

Police officers performed live-saving measures on the child until EMS arrived and took the child to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead, the outlet reports.

Charges had not been filed as of Sunday morning and the incident remained under investigation, with assistance from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

