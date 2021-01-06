New Brunswick Man Indicted For Causing Bedminster Woman's Fentanyl, Cocaine OD Death

A New Jersey man was indicted on charges that he caused the drug overdose death of a 37-year-old woman.

Lashawn D. Boyd, 25, of New Brunswick, had been accused of selling the woman cocaine, fentanyl, 4-ANPP and tramadol in the days leading up to her death in January 2020 Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Boyd was indicted on charges of first-degree strict liability for drug induced death, and four counts of third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

The woman had made arrangements to meet Boyd for a suspected drug deal between Jan. 16, 2020 and Jan. 19, 2020, Robertson said. The two were in the same location on Jan. 19, for a brief period of time, authorities said.

Then, on Jan. 20, 2020, Bedminster police and EMS responded to Lamington Road home fr a 37-year-old woman believed to be suffering a heart attack, Robertson said.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where she subsequently died at 5:37 p.m.

The investigation determined that the woman died of a suspected drug overdose, authorities said.

Meanwhile, 22 packets of suspected drugs were later recovered from her belongings, which New Jersey State labs revealed were fentanyl, 4-ANPP and Tramadol, Robertson said.

Boyd was arrested and charged on Sept. 23, 2020 at the Somerset County Prosecutors Office without incident.

An autopsy performed by the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the woman died from combined adverse effects of cocaine, fentanyl and sertraline.

The matter was presented to the Grand Jury on May 19, 2021 by Somerset County Assistant Prosecutor Frank Kolodzieski.

Boyd remains lodged in the Somerset County Jail after being ordered detained under an Order of Pretrial Detention.

Anyone with information relating to this drug induced death investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bedminster Township Police Department at (908) 234-0585 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

