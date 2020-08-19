New Brunswick Man, 40, Charged With Sexually Assaulted Juveniles As Kids Played On Swing Set

A 40-year-old New Brunswick man touched a pair of juveniles at a backyard party in Somerset County while kids played on a swing set nearby, authorities said Wednesday.

Francisco Leal-Ibarra was at the Franklin house party when he touched the victims, both under 16 years old, separately on Aug. 8, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a release with local police.

It wasn't clear exactly how old the alleged victims were.

Leal-Ibarra was arrested last Thursday without incident following an investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit and with Franklin Township Police Department.

He was charged with sex assault by contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

Leal-Ibarra was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to the sexual assaults to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.