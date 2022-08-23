Motorcyclist Robs Somerset County Bank

Authorities in Somerset County are looking for a bank robber who demanded money from multiple tellers then fled on a motorcycle.

The incident happened around 2:05 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 at the Chase Bank on Route 27 in Franklin Park, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The bank tellers ultimately turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the male based on his demands and he subsequently fled the store on a motorcycle. The male suspect was described as approximately 5’6” wearing black shoes, black pants, black shirt, black mask and a black motorcycle helmet and goggles.

Franklin Township Police Department officers responded to the scene and canvassed the area in search of the suspect. Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit along with detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Prosecutor McDonald, Chief Fodor and Director Maeweather request anyone with information relating to this bank robbery to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos.

STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

