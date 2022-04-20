Missing New England Teen Could Be In NJ, PA: Police

A missing 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts could be in New Jersey or Pennsylvania

Lillian Campbell traveled out of state with 20-year-old Harrison Ryan, according to the Marlborough Police Department in Middlesex County, MA.

The pair may have been in the New Jersey/Pennsylvania area on the evening of Friday, April 15.

They are traveling in a gray 2012 Honda Pilot with Massachusetts registration 8SX 523, police said. Their destination is unknown.

Police asked anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact Marlborough Police Department.

