Breaking News: A$AP Rocky Arrested At LAX: Reports
Missing New England Teen Could Be In NJ, PA: Police

Nicole Valinote
Lillian Campbell
Lillian Campbell Photo Credit: Facebook/Marlborough Police Department - MA

A missing 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts could be in New Jersey or Pennsylvania

Lillian Campbell traveled out of state with 20-year-old Harrison Ryan, according to the Marlborough Police Department in Middlesex County, MA. 

The pair may have been in the New Jersey/Pennsylvania area on the evening of Friday, April 15.

They are traveling in a gray 2012 Honda Pilot with Massachusetts registration 8SX 523, police said. Their destination is unknown.

Police asked anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact Marlborough Police Department.

