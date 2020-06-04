Manville Tire Slasher Returns: Vehicle Fire Erupts, 42 Cars Targeted In Latest Spree

A total of 42 cars were targeted in the Manville tire slasher's latest spree that included one vehicle fire, officials said.

The tires were slashed throughout the northwest section of Manville Borough between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on June 3, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release.

Police were told about the slashing when responding to a call about a vehicle fire near North 8th Avenue in Manville shortly after 3 a.m., Robertson said.

More than 155 vehicles' tires have been damaged since the slashing spree began. The incidents first came to light in August 2018, when 130 tires were slashed on 80 cars, Patch reports.

Anyone with information about the tire slashings or vehicle fire is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Manville Police Department at (908) 725-7677 .

