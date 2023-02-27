Contact Us
Man Struck Dead By Family Member In Somerset County: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Clark Lane in Hillsborough.
Clark Lane in Hillsborough. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 41-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by a family member over the weekend, authorities in Somerset County said.

The unidentified victim was hit around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, outside of his home on Clark Lane in Hillsborough, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The death remains under investigation by detectives pending an autopsy and toxicology report from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and the results of the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team’s findings. No criminal charges have been filed.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Crime Scene Investigation Unit and members of the Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate along with detectives from the Hillsborough Township Police Department. Investigators from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene to investigate.

