KNOW THEM? New Jersey State Police Seek Help In Cracking Identity Theft Case

New Jersey State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man and woman accused of identity theft in Somerset County.

The suspects pictured above fraudulently purchased an iPhone online using another person’s identity on Dec. 6, state police said.

The pair then picked up the phone at the Apple Store at the Bridgewater Commons Mall.

The two were caught on surveillance footage exiting the mall and driving away in a dark blue sedan with tinted windows, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Trooper Andrew Smith of Kingwood Station at 908-996-2864.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.