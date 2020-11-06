KNOW ANYTHING? Vandals Spray-Paint Number '13,' Bubble Letters On Branchburg Business

Authorities are seeking the public's help seeking vandals who spray-painted graffiti onto a Branchburg business.

The number "13" along with undecipherable bubble letters sprayed onto a Route 202 business were reported to police around 2:20 p.m. Monday, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor said.

Experts in the graffiti field said the writing not determined to be gang affiliated. The matter is still under investigation.

Anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Branchburg Police Department at (908) 526-3830 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

