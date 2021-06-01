Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: CDC Tells Customs Agents To Destroy Mysterious ‘Bushmeat’ Seized At Newark Airport
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Shooting At Somerset County Home Under Investigation

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Voorhees Avenue in Franklin Township, Somerset County
Voorhees Avenue in Franklin Township, Somerset County Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An investigation has been launched into a shooting that occurred at a Somerset County home Sunday night, authorities said.

Several gunshots were fired at a home near Voorhees Avenue in Franklin Township just before 8:50 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a Wednesday release with Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella Spruill.

No injuries were reported during the shooting; however, a home and car in the area were damaged, Robertson said.

No arrests have been made, authorities said. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.