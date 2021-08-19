KNOW ANYTHING? $5K Reward Offered In North Plainfield Shooting Deaths Of Man, 31, Boy, 14

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information regarding a North Plainfield shooting that left two people dead and one man critically injured.

Christian Orellana, 31, Steven Jimenez, 14, and a third man, 28, were outside on a first-floor patio at the Malcolm Gardens Apartment Complex on Little Place around 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 when the assailant(s) confronted the victims, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and North Plainfield Chief of Police William G. Parenti.

The suspect(s) then fired multiple rounds within close proximity, striking all three of the victims, authorities said.

Jimenez was pronounced dead at the scene, Orellana was taken via ambulance to an undisclosed trauma center and pronounced dead, while the third male shooting victim -- whose identity is being withheld-- was airlifted to an undisclosed trauma center where he underwent emergency surgery for multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The Medical Examiner has classified both deaths as a homicide. The third shooting victim remains in critical condition at an undisclosed trauma center.

Detectives are attempting to establish a motive and a description of the assailant(s). The investigation is ongoing.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor, and Chief Parenti request anyone with information relating to the homicide/shooting investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office (908) 231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at (908) 769-2937 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smartphone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

