Hopatcong Woman, 28, Killed By Car In Bridgewater

A 28-year-old Hopatcong woman was struck and killed by a car in Bridgewater overnight, authorities said.

Kelsey Benson was walking on State Highway 28 when she was struck by a Lexus driven by a 59-year-old Bridgewater man around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, June 5, local police said.

Members of Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Paramedic unit responded to the scene to render aid to Benson, but she ultimately died of her injuries at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Joseph Greco of the Bridgewater Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit at (908) 722-4111 ext. 4186.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.