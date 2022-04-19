Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice
Home Invader Who Hopped In Shower With Victim Sought By Police In Somerset County

Jillian Pikora
Suspect
Suspect Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A home invader who got naked and jumped into a woman's shower—while she was in it— is being sought by the police.

The reported home invasion occurred in the area of Andria Avenue during the evening hours of Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Hillsborough Township, according to a release by the police.

This is a developing story, check back here for more details.

Anyone with information relating to this sexual offense to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323 or via the STOPit app, or via the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). 

