DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hillsborough Man Crushed To Death By Lawnmower

Cecilia Levine
Hillsborough PD
Hillsborough PD Photo Credit: Hillsborough PBA 205 Facebook

A 74-year-old Hillsborough man was crushed to death by a commercial lawnmower the weekend, authorities said.

Police found John Levinski under the machine on the 400 block of Township Line and not breathing after neighbors called 911 just before 5 p.m., Hillsborough police said.

The mower had been hoisted in the air by a cable that was attached to a Kubota tractor when the cable broke and the mower fell on Levinski, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident has been ruled accidental in nature.

