Highland Park Man Fires Gun At Manville Intersection: Prosecutor

A Middlesex County man was arrested for firing a weapon in Somerset County this week, authorities said.

Police responding to the area of South Street and South 3rd Avenue in Manville on Tuesday, June 28 identified Emmanuel Williams, 23, of Highland Park, as one of the shooters, Somerset County Acting Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

No injuries were reported, and Williams was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing. Detectives from the Manville Police Department and detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit are continuing the investigation.

