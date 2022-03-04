Contact Us
Girl Riding Bike Struck, Killed By 22-Year-Old Pick-Up Driver: Bridgewater PD

Cecilia Levine
A girl riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a 22-year-old woman driving a pickup truck on Saturday, April 2, authorities in Bridgewater said.

The driver, who Daily Voice will not be identifying unless charges are filed, was heading north on Fulton Street when she struck the girl near 3rd Street just before 6:10 p.m., local police said.

The victim was transported to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Somerset where she was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation by the Bridgewater Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Kevin Florczak of the Bridgewater Police Traffic Safety Bureau at (908)722-4111 extension 4130 or the Bridgewater TIPS line at 877-660-INFO (4636).

