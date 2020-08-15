Fighter Jets Fire Flares At Plane In No-Fly Zone During Trump's NJ Visit

DEVELOPING: Fighter jets were spotted over Bedminster during President Trump's visit Saturday.

The jets were reportedly following a private plane that had entered a no-fly zone near Somerset Airport around 12:30 p.m. Witnesses in the Somerville area reported seeing the fighter jets fire off three flares.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction for VIP movement over the Bedminster area, as the president is staying at his golf club through the weekend.

I hate hearing the F16s fly overhead, knowing they are protecting Trump while he golfs in Bedminster.#BidenHarrisLandslide2020 #ProtectUSPSwhistleblowers #AmericasGreatestMistake — Nancy Garvey (@nancygarvey94) August 15, 2020

Just saw small plane being either escorted or chased by helicopter & jet fighter central Jersey near Bedminster pretty sight noisy too!! — bill t (@truppi3) August 15, 2020

Last month, the fighter jets intercepted two private aircrafts that flew into no-fly zones during the president's visit to the golf club.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Somerset County, NJ, not far from Bedminster. We were at the dog park. We heard it first and then actually saw a fighter jet clear a smaller plane out of the airspace. Not unusual when the Cheeto is in town. — MarieFio (@MarieFio) August 15, 2020

