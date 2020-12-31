FBI Helps Nab Pair In Deadly New Jersey Barbershop Shooting

Two 30-year-old men including one from Georgia were arrested with help from the FBI in a barbershop shooting that left a 34-year-old Somerset County man dead, authorities said Thursday.

Todd C. Smith, of Edison, and Tayyab A. Ware, of Augusta, GA, were each charged with first-degree murder, robbery and weapon possession following the Nov. 2 killing of 34-year-old Denny Sanchez, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release.

Franklin Township police officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls around 8:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting at a Hamilton Street barber shop, Robertson said alongside SCPO Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Spruill.

Officers immediately began lifesaving efforts on Sanchez, who was found inside having suffered a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Sanchez, of Franklin Park, was transported to an area trauma center where he was subsequently pronounced deceased, Robertson said.

A two-month homicide investigation was launched by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Franklin Township Police Department.

Smith was apprehend without incident by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Franklin Township Police Department after he was spotted in a Clark shopping center, on Dec. 22 around 1:25 p.m., authorities said.

Ware was arrested at a home in Augusta, Georgia by members of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigations Atlanta Field Office, around 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 30, Robertson said.

Smith was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing, while Ware was lodged in Richmond County Jail pending extradition to New Jersey.

Prosecutor Robertson would like to thank all of the investigators assigned to the investigation to include members of the Richmond County Georgia Sheriff’s Office, members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Atlanta Field Office, Federal Bureau of Investigations Newark Field Office and the United States Secret Service for their assistance in this investigation.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Director Spruill request anyone with information relating to this homicide to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

