Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: Sources: NY Man Who Shot Parents On Christmas Morning Captured In NJ
DV Pilot Police & Fire

DWI Driver Sends Stolen Minivan Into NJ Home On Christmas Eve

Valerie Musson
Stolen minivan
Stolen minivan Photo Credit: Station 37 Fire Facebook photo

A DWI driver crashed a stolen minivan into a New Jersey home on Christmas Eve night, NJ.com reports.

Pawel Zawadka, 27, was driving a Honda Odyssey stolen out of Manville earlier when he barreled through a Taylor Avenue home in Hillsborough,the outlet says citing local police.

The van landed partially in the living room and in the garage around 8 p.m.

Zawadka was found uninjured at the scene, caused damages so significant that the home remained uninhabitable, the report said. He faces charges for DWI and receiving stolen property.

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

