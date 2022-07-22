Driver, 23, Equipped With Emergency Tool Saved Her Own Life When Car Went Into D&R Canal

It wasn't luck that a 23-year-old driver experienced when her car plunged into the D&R Canal. It was preparation.

Guided by police dispatcher Ryan Howarth, Sara Goyal was equipped with an emergency window-break tool, which she used to shatter her car window and free herself when her car began sinking into the D&R Canal.

The incident happened near Jacques Lane in Franklin Township Thursday, July 21 just before 11 a.m., and Goyal's "timely decision" allowed to swim to a nearby embankment as her car floated northbound, local police said.

Franklin officers, Brian Quigley, Lauren Gregory, and Keshawn James rescued Goyal from the edge of the canal. Firefighters and EMS responded to the scene, treated Goyal for minor injuries, and released her at the scene.

Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather said recommends other driver's follow Goyal's lead and purchase the window-break tool.

"Dispatcher Howarth’s decisive, skillful, and convincing actions prevented a tragedy," Maeweather said. "I also commend our officers, who are currently being trained in water rescue, for responding swiftly and selflessly. This was a group effort by citizens, FTPD officers, the FD, and EMS personnel. I would like to express my sincere gratitude for everyone’s efforts.”

