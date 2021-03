Firefighters rushed to the scene of an overturned vehicle over the weekend in Bridgewater.

The vehicle flipped on Chimney Rock Road around 4:30 p.m., below the dam in the S curves.

No serious injuries were reported and the car was towed from the scene.

The Martinsville Volunteer Fire Department, Martinsville Rescue Squad and the Bridgewater Township Police Department responded.

