Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bridgewater Man, 22, ID'd As Victim Of Fatal Fiery Somerset Crash

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Brian Conklin
Brian Conklin Photo Credit: Brian Conklin Facebook

A 22-year-old Bridgewater man died in a fiery crash earlier this week, authorities said.

Brian Conklin was behind the wheel of a vehicle that veered off Garretson Road at the intersection of Hill Lane, struck a tree and went up in flames around 9:35 p.m. Monday, Bridgewater police said in a statement.

Conklin's Facebook page shows that he attended Bridgewater-Raritan High School and worked as a DJ.

The cause remains under investigation. No other vehicles or individuals were involved.

Witnesses are urged to call Officer Greco at the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111 ext. 4186, email him at jgreco@bridgewaterpd.com or call the Bridgewater Police TIPS line at 877-660-INFO (4636).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.