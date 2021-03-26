Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Somerset Daily Voice
Breaking News: Instagram Celeb Held In NJ Jail For Kidnapping, Terrorizing Online Foe
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bridgewater Family Displaced By 2-Alarm House Fire

Heavy smoke billowed from the 7 Krams Trail home as fire crews from several surrounding towns arrived.
Heavy smoke billowed from the 7 Krams Trail home as fire crews from several surrounding towns arrived. Photo Credit: Finderne Fire Department Facebook photo

A Bridgewater family of four was left homeless after a two-alarm blaze ravaged their home Friday morning.

A lamp may have ignited the 9:30 a.m. blaze in the Martinsville section of the township, fire officials said.

The home was deemed uninhabitable after the blaze was under control, around 2:45 p.m., officials said.

Crews from Bound Brook, Green Knoll, Finderne, Liberty Corner, Martinsville, North Branch, Somerset County and Warren responded. Paramedics from Bradley Gardens, Martinsville and Somerville were on scene.

