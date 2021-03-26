Bridgewater Family Displaced By 2-Alarm House Fire

A Bridgewater family of four was left homeless after a two-alarm blaze ravaged their home Friday morning.

A lamp may have ignited the 9:30 a.m. blaze in the Martinsville section of the township, fire officials said.

Heavy smoke billowed from the 7 Krams Trail home as fire crews from several surrounding towns arrived.

The home was deemed uninhabitable after the blaze was under control, around 2:45 p.m., officials said.

On 3/26/2021 at 0940 hours, Tower 30 was requested into Bridgewater District #1, Martinsville Volunteer Fire Department,... Posted by Finderne Fire Department on Friday, March 26, 2021

Crews from Bound Brook, Green Knoll, Finderne, Liberty Corner, Martinsville, North Branch, Somerset County and Warren responded. Paramedics from Bradley Gardens, Martinsville and Somerville were on scene.

