Authorities Probe Somerset County Shooting That Damaged House, Car

An investigation has been launched into a shooting that occurred at a Somerset County home Sunday night, authorities said.

Several gunshots were fired at a home near Voorhees Avenue in Franklin Township just before 8:50 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a Wednesday release with Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella Spruill.

No injuries were reported during the shooting; however, a home and car in the area were damaged, Robertson said.

No arrests have been made, authorities said. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533.

