Authorities Nab Suspect Accused Of Breaking Down Bound Brook Man's Apartment Door, Firing Shot

Authorities in Somerset County have arrested a man accused of breaking down a Bound Brook resident's apartment door and firing a shot that nearly struck him.

Mohamed Hussein, 35, is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a Weapon without a Permit, and fourth-degree possession of hollow-point ammunition, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Borough of Bound Brook Chief of Police Vito Bet.

Bound Brook police officers responded around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 5 to an apartment on Talmage Avenue after receiving a 911 call reporting shots fired, authorities said.

Officers were told by the victim that a man wearing a green sweatshirt kicked in his apartment door and started verbally arguing with him, according to county prosecutors.

The victim went to the back of the building to fight the man, but before he met him, he saw him raise his arm and heard a shot, investigators said.

The resident was not struck, authorities confirmed.

Hussein was taken into custody by police that day without incident.

He was sent to the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting investigation is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-231-7100 or via the STOPit app.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

