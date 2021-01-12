Authorities: Central Jersey Man Assaults Somerset Officer Who Busted Him, 2 Others For Fraud

One of three people who fraudulently took out $10,000 in cash from a local bank hit a responding Warren Township police officer in the face then ran, police said.

Deleon Hutchenson , 25, of Sayreville; Rebecca Burlew, 43, of Keyport and Lemar Lodge, 37, of East Orange were arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, theft by deception, resisting arrest and more, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said Tuesday.

An employee of the Bank of America on Mountain Boulevard called police headquarters to report a possibly-fraudulent cash withdrawal of $10,000 around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 5, Robertson said in a joint release.

An investigation found the withdrawal was, in fact, fraudulent, Robertson said.

Burlew returned to the bank while officers were on scene, and she was taken into custody, authorities said. Meanwhile, police found Hutchenson in a parked car adjacent to the bank.

When approached by Warren Township officers, Hutchenson became belligerent and combative, and began ramming an unmarked police car three times before hitting an officer in the face, Robertson said.

Hutchenson fled on foot, launching a pursuit on Mountain Boulevard, authorities said.

Hutchenson was apprehended moments later and placed under arrest, Robertson said.

Lodge was found in a business parking lot near the bank and was also arrested without incident, police said.

Hutchenson was charged with second degree aggravated assault of a police officer, theft by deception, resisting arrest, conspiracy to commit theft by deception, criminal mischief and obstruction of justice, Robertson said.

Burlew was charged with theft by deception, conspiracy to commit theft by deception and drug possession, according to Robertson.

Lodge was charged with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception, authorities said.

Hutchenson and Burlew were lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing, while Lodge was released on his own recognizance.

Anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Warren Township Police Department at (908) 753-1000 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

