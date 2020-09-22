Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Largest US Dark Web Sweep Ever: 179 Busted, Half-Ton Drugs, $6.5M Seized In Operation DisrupTor
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Arizona Runner In Crosswalk Struck, Killed By Drunken Driver In Somerset County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Kevin D. Betyeman was drunk when he struck and killed an avid runner in a crosswalk in Somerset County last week, authorities said.
Kevin D. Betyeman was drunk when he struck and killed an avid runner in a crosswalk in Somerset County last week, authorities said. Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A Bridgewater man had been drinking when he struck and killed an Arizona woman out for a run last week in Somerset County, authorities said Tuesday.

Kevin D. Betyeman, 56, of Bridgewater, was served a DWI and charged with several motor vehicle summonses following the Friday afternoon crash in Raritan, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release with county and local officials.

Celeste Andresen, 60, of San Manuel, Arizona, was more than halfway across a designated pedestrian cross-walk -- heading eastbound on Old York Road at Woodmere Street -- when she was struck by a 2018 Chevy Silverado, driven by Betyeman around 3:30 p.m., authorities said.

First responders initiated life-saving measures at the scene, before Andresen was taken to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after the crash, Robertson said.

Betyeman -- who was arrested at the scene -- was facing criminal charges are pending toxicology results. He was released pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Raritan Borough Police Department at (908) 725-6700 or via the STOPit app. 

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.