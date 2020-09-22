Authorities: Arizona Runner In Crosswalk Struck, Killed By Drunken Driver In Somerset County

A Bridgewater man had been drinking when he struck and killed an Arizona woman out for a run last week in Somerset County, authorities said Tuesday.

Kevin D. Betyeman, 56, of Bridgewater, was served a DWI and charged with several motor vehicle summonses following the Friday afternoon crash in Raritan, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release with county and local officials.

Celeste Andresen, 60, of San Manuel, Arizona, was more than halfway across a designated pedestrian cross-walk -- heading eastbound on Old York Road at Woodmere Street -- when she was struck by a 2018 Chevy Silverado, driven by Betyeman around 3:30 p.m., authorities said.

First responders initiated life-saving measures at the scene, before Andresen was taken to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after the crash, Robertson said.

Betyeman -- who was arrested at the scene -- was facing criminal charges are pending toxicology results. He was released pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Raritan Borough Police Department at (908) 725-6700 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

