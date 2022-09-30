Accused Killer Found At New Brunswick Train Station With Knife: Prosecutor

A 24-year-old New York man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man this week in Somerset County, authorities said.

Jahkoy Monsanto is facing a first-degree murder charge, and various weapons offenses, in the killing of J’Corey Breedy on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Franklin Township, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Breedy was found around 12:30 p.m. with a stab wound to his abdomen at a Eugene Avenue home, McDonald said. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives were able to obtain a description and identity of an alleged suspect, later identified as Monsanto, who was found near the New Brunswick Train Station, the prosecutor said. Monsanto was found on a platform with a knife, and arrested without incident, authorities said.

Detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and Investigator’s from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office responded to conduct the investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed by the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office for the cause and manner of death.

Monsanto and the victim knew each other, according to authorities. A motive has not been released by Investigators assigned to the investigation as the matter remains an on-going investigation. Monsanto was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

