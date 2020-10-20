Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
DV Pilot Police & Fire

7 Cars Some With Fobs Inside Stolen Out Of Somerset County Driveways

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Bernards Township police
Bernards Township police Photo Credit: Bernards Township Police Facebook

Authorities are warning drivers not to leave keys or key fobs inside vehicles after seven cars were stolen out of Somerset County.

Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson and Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor said thieves target rural areas by seeking out unlocked cars, and ones with fobs inside or near the vehicle with the intent to steal them.

Here's where the seven vehicles were stolen from between Oct. 15 and Oct. 18:

  • Bernards Township: 3
  • Warren Township: 3
  • Bernardsville Borough: 1

 "The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office want to remind all citizens to not leave keys or key fob in vehicles," Fodor and Robertson said,  "and make sure to lock their vehicles even when the vehicle is in their driveway."

Anyone with information relating to these incidents can contact local authorities or the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Burglary Task Force at (908) 231-7100 or via the STOPit app. 

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. 

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

