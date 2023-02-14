27-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 78 Crash

A 27-year-old man from Hillsborough died in a crash on Route 78 Monday, Feb. 13, authorities said.

Sebastian Hofmann was heading east in a Dodge pickup truck when he struck a Tesla around 10:10 p.m. in Warren Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The Tesla crossed the roadway to the left and struck a metal guardrail in impact while the Dodge ran off the road to the left and struck several trees and overturned.

Hofmann was ejected and killed. The crash remains under investigation.

