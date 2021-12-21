2 DPW Workers Struck, Seriously Injured By Car On Somerset County Roadside

Two DPW workers were struck by a vehicle while working on the side of the road in Somerset County Monday, authorities said.

The pair were working on the eastbound side of Mount Horeb Road between Geiger Lane and Tiffany Court, Warren Township, when they were struck by the car around 1:10 p.m. in Warren Township, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

The car -- a 2016 Chrysler operated by an 80-year-old Warren Township man -- crashed into a piece of equipment in the roadway and then into the trailer attached to the county truck, which was stopped.

One worker -- a 30-year-old South Bound Brook resident -- was seriously injured and airlifted to a local hospital where he under went emergency surgery.

The second victim, a 43-year-old Raritan Borough resident -- was also treated at the scene and transported to an area trauma center where he was treated and released.

The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

The Somerset County Prosecutors Office Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team (CART) and Warren Township Police Detectives responded to conduct the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 231-7100 or the Warren Township Police Department at (908) 753-1000 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

