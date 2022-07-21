Contact Us
18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Somerset County Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital ambulance
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital ambulance Photo Credit: Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Facebook

An 18-year-old motorcyclist died in a Somerset crash, authorities said.

The unidentified victim collided with a Toyota Camry turning left on Easton Avenue near Oakland Avenue in Franklin Township just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The victim was rushed to RWJUH, where he was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m., McDonald said.

The factors that contributed to the crash are currently under investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Andre Tirado at 732-873-5533 extension 3230 or at andre.tirado@franklinnj.gov.  

