$12K Worth Of Pot Seized, 7 Arrested In Somerset County Distribution Ring

Authorities charged seven people and seized six pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $12,000 in a month-long investigation of a Somerset County distribution ring, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson announced Thursday.

Members of the Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotic Task Force, Franklin Township police officers and Bound Brook Police Department K-9 Detective -- along with his K-9 partner Crusader -- executed a search warrant at the home of Luis Ramirez on Park Street in Somerset, around 7:15 p.m. June 17, Robertson said.

The six pounds of pot and other drug paraphernalia including digital scales and packaging material were indicative of drug distribution, Robertson said.

Ramirez, 25, and the six other individuals below were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and a disorderly persons offense.

Elvis Pena, age 23, New Brunswick

Jhonathan Peralta, age 23, New Brunswick

Jose Marquez-Jimenez, age 25, Somerset

Mahmoud Hassan Jr., age 24, Somerset

Taron Marner, age 24, Somerset

Vanessa Nettles, age 23, Somerset

All were released on their own recognizance pending a future court appearance.

Anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

