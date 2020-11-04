Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
DV Pilot Police & Fire

1 Driver Dead, Another Hospitalized In Route 202 Crash

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Branchburg Rescue Squad

One driver was killed an another hospitalized in a Route 202 crash Tuesday morning in Somerset County, authorities said.

The crash occurred on the northbound side of the highway at North Branch River Road -- but blocked both lanes of travel -- around 10:50 a.m., Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital where 61-year-old Henry J. Herschell Jr., of Branchburg, was pronounced dead. The other driver, a 49-year-old Flemington resident, was being treated for internal injuries, Robertson said.

Herschell, affectionately known as Jimmy, was remembered by his sister, Henrietta -- the owner of Stone House Eatery -- in a Facebook post.

Herny "Jimmy" Herschell Jr.

Henrietta Herschell

"I regret to inform you that my beloved brother Henry (Jimmy) passed away yesterday from injuries he sustained in a car accident," she said in a local group. "Our family is devastated. He had a kind heart and loved his family and friends. RIP my dear brother."

Both vehicles were severely damaged and traffic was diverted for the investigation by Branchburg Township Police along with investigators from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART).

Prosecutor Robertson and Chief Fodor request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Branchburg Police Department at (908) 526-3830 or via the STOPit app. 

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

 Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

