Plainfield Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Bound Brook (Update)

The Plainfield man was in cardiac arrest when responders arrived at the West Union Avenue crash scene in front of Burger King, around 6:10 p.m., Bound Brook Police Chief Richard S. Colombaroni said.

Officers and paramedics initiated life-saving measures and the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers and detectives from the Bound Brook Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team are conducting the investigation. Units from JFK EMS, RWJUH EMS, Bound Brook EMS, Bound Brook Rescue Squad and the Bound Brook Fire Department responded to assist.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call the Bound Brook Police at 732-356-0800 or the Somerset County anonymous tip line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

