Pilot Crash Lands At Princeton Airport

Montgomery Police responded to the airport just before 9 a.m. for the reported crash and found a single-engine Cessna disabled on Airpark Road, near the entrance.

The pilot was attempting to land when a gust of wind blew the plane off its course.

The pilot then tried to gain altitude and struck a tree on the south side of Airpark Road, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The crash is being investigated by the FAA.

Assisting agencies include Montgomery EMS, Montgomery Fire Company 2, and the Rocky Hill Fire Company.

