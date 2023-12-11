Overcast and Breezy 43°

Pedestrian Struck Walking On Route 202: Police

A pedestrian was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, Dec. 11, while walking on a highway in Bridgewater Township, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Bradley Gardens Rescue Squad via Facebook
At 1:27 a.m., police responded to US Highway 202/206 near the intersection of US Highway 22 after a pedestrian, who has not been identified, was hit by a 2014 Toyota Corolla  while walking north in the right lane of the highway, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for treatment, police said. 

The crash remains under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to  contact Officer Joseph Greco of the Bridgewater Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit at 908-722-4111 ext. 4186. 

