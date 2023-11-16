Pair Robbed Victim Of Vape At Gunpoint In Somerset County: Prosecutor

Oscar Juarez-Perfecto was a passenger in the SUV driven by the 17-year-old, when the two drove up to a man on Claremont Road in Franklin Township, pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s money and cellphone around 1:25 p.m. on Nov. 9, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

A vape pen was taken from the victim, but no injuries were sustained resulting from the robbery, McDonald said.

Juarez-Perfecto and the teen were both arrested and charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Juarez-Perfecto was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing while the juvenile was lodged in the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending a family court appearance.

