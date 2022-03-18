Rutgers Student, Beloved Medical Assistant Dies After Leukemia Battle, 22

Rutgers University student and beloved medical assistant Christine Michelle Starozytnyk died on Friday, March 11 after battling leukemia. She was 22.

Born in New Brunswick, Starozytnyk grew up in South Bound Brook, where she survived childhood leukemia, her obituary says.

Starozytnyk was a Somerset Pediatric Group medical assistant and Rutgers University student, her memorial says.

Starozytnyk was remembered as caring, generous, humble, and “unimaginably kind.”

"[She] brought a light with her that couldn’t shine brighter,” reads her memorial.

Meanwhile, nearly $4,500 had been raised as of Friday on a GoFundMe launched for Starozytnyk’s final expenses.

“We are absolutely devastated by Christine’s passing and are struggling to find the funds to cover the cost of the service and future costs,” reads the campaign.

“Please consider donating if you are able to do so. We are so very grateful for every donation during this difficult time.”

Starozytnyk leaves behind her mother, Natalia Skrypnyk; father, Roman Starozytnyk; sister, Anna Krisak; maternal grandmother, Daria Clark; and great grandmother, Anna Kupchak; paternal grandmother, Stephanie Starozytnyk; uncles, Dmytro Skrypnyk, Alex Starozytnyk and Walter Starozytnyk; cousins, Daniel, Alexis, as well as numerous family members in Ukraine.

Starozytnyk’s funeral mass was held at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church on Livingston Avenue in New Brunswick on Friday, March 18.

