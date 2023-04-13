Devoted Bound Brook Mom Dies Suddenly, 39

Lifelong Somerset County resident and devoted mother Jacquelene Casique Baez died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, April 1 aged 39.

Born in Red Bank, Jackie was raised in South Bound Brook before graduating from Bound Brook High School, her obituary says.

Jackie was a dedicated mother and had settled in Bound Brook to raise her loving daughter, Jayelene.

In addition to her daughter, Jackie is survived by her husband, Santiago; her parents, Helene and Ely Garcia; brothers, Ely and Alberto; cousin, Susan Callahan; grandmother, Helen; and godparents, Scott and Tina and “uncle Steven,” as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Jackie’s memorial was scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 at the Middlesex Funeral Home on Bound Brook Avenue in Middlesex with the funeral mass held at St. Mary of Czestochowa RC Church in Bound Brook.

“You showed me the true meaning of friendship, being humble, and non judgemental,” reads one of several tributes on Jackie’s memorial. “Always smiling! Always had a glow about you that lightened up the darkest of rooms…Your heart was pure and your soul was gentle, kind and caring.”

“Nothing could replace the impact you had on so many people, most definitely will be missed,” reads the tribute. “I love you Jackie, thanks for being you.”

