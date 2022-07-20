Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Newly Transplanted NJ Boy, 14, Shot, Killed In Harlem, NYPD Says
News

WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K At ShopRite

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
ShopRite
ShopRite Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Tuesday, July 19, Mega Millions lottery drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. 

That ticket was purchased at ShopRite #466, 611 West Union Ave., Bound Brook in Somerset County.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, July 19, drawing were: 02, 31, 32, 37 and 70. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The MegaMillions jackpot now rolls to $630 million.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.