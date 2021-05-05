WINNER: Lottery Ticket Worth $30K Sold In Somerset County

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Somerset County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at QuickChek on Route 206 in Hillsborough, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the $10,000 third-tier prize to $30,000.

The winning numbers were: 04, 27, 32, 57, and 63. The Gold Mega Ball was 22, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $370 million, and the next drawing will be held Friday, May 7.

