UPDATE: Gunman Found Following Fatal Shooting At PSE&G Headquarters, Police Report

UPDATE (10:40 a.m.): A gunman shot and killed another man outside PSE&G's headquarters in Somerset County early Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The shooting at the Weston Canal Road building of the utility company's Central Division Headquarters in Franklin Township occurred at 7:10 a.m. Feb. 8, according to an alert from the State Police Regional Operations & Intelligence Center (ROIC).

The victim died of a gunshot wound to the head, it says.

The suspect, identified by State Police as Gary T. Curtis, 58, had fled in a silver 2017 Mercedes and was being sought when an unconfirmed report said he'd been found with what may have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Although it couldn't immediately be confirmed, Curtis apparently worked at some point as a maintenance supervisor at PSE&G.

