Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

News

UPDATE: Gunman Found Following Fatal Shooting At PSE&G Headquarters, Police Report

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
ANYONE who might have witnessed either incident or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at (609) 859-2282.
ANYONE who might have witnessed either incident or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at (609) 859-2282. Photo Credit: NJSP

UPDATE (10:40 a.m.): A gunman shot and killed another man outside PSE&G's headquarters in Somerset County early Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The shooting at the Weston Canal Road building of the utility company's Central Division Headquarters in Franklin Township occurred at 7:10 a.m. Feb. 8, according to an alert from the State Police Regional Operations & Intelligence Center (ROIC).

The victim died of a gunshot wound to the head, it says.

The suspect, identified by State Police as Gary T. Curtis, 58, had fled in a silver 2017 Mercedes and was being sought when an unconfirmed report said he'd been found with what may have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Although it couldn't immediately be confirmed, Curtis apparently worked at some point as a maintenance supervisor at PSE&G.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.