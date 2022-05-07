Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
News

The Internet Is Having A Field Day With DJ Pauly D's Fox News Appearance

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Pauly D shares his thoughts on inflation with Jesse Watters.
Pauly D shares his thoughts on inflation with Jesse Watters. Photo Credit: Fox News

Memes are here.

MTV's "Jersey Shore" star DJ Pauly D knows a thing or two about inflation: That it's getting out of hand.

At least, that's what he told Fox News' Jesse Watters on a segment that aired last week, where he also shared his thoughts on when kids should be kicked off their parents' payroll, tough love and — of course — tanning.

The 5-minute interview with Pauly, whose real name is Paul Delvecchio, aired in late April, but gained traction among the youth this week. 

And the internet can't get enough.

Okay so, what did Pauly D tell Watters about inflation?

"Everything is going up," he said said. "My pool guy wants more money and I'm like, what is going on?"

Watters urged the DJ to give his pool boy a raise: "Whatever he's making, double it."

Click here for the full clip from Fox News.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.