Support Surges For Pregnant Widow After Bridgewater Husband's Sudden Death

Support is on the rise for a pregnant widow whose husband died in a tree-fall accident.

Cody Lee Blihar of Somerville died on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the age of 33, his obituary says.

He died during a tree-fall accident on a farm, a friend wrote in one of several condolences.

Cody’s wife, Monica, is expecting their first son, Beau, according to a GoFundMe launched for the family’s support.

“Our hope is to alleviate the financial burden that Monica will be facing following Cody's death and the birth of their son,” reads the campaign.

Over $50,000 had been raised as of Monday, Jan. 30.

A native of Pittstown, Cody went to North Hunterdon High School before working in various restaurants, his memorial says.

He was remembered as a kind and compassionate soul with an “inherent ability to be fully engaged to make others feel seen, heard, and understood.”

Tributes also poured in on social media following Cody’s tragic passing:

“An absolutely heartbreaking tragedy,” Devin Healey wrote. “Cody was one of the kindest, funniest, and most fun loving people I’ve ever met (not to mention a wildly talented mixologist).”

In addition to his loving wife and soon-to-be-born son, Cody is survived by his mother, Kristen Mehrbach, his father David Blihar, his maternal grandmother Lyn Mehrbach, and his aunts Carrie Sharp, Tara Mehrbach, and Lauren Mehrbach.

Cody’s celebration of life and cremation were being held privately.

“Cody was a keen observer of people, a champion for the underdog,” reads his obituary. “He moved through the world with a magnetic presence. He was wildly hilarious. He was generous to a fault. He was knowledgeable, witty, and never took himself too seriously. Cody will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.”

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.