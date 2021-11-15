Support Surges For Heartbroken Nanny Of Kids Believed Killed By NJ Mom

Support is surging for the heartbroken nanny of two kids apparently killed by their New Jersey mom last week.

Over $3,300 had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign as of Nov. 15 for Flor Cabrera, who cared for Samantha, 7, and Paul Ross, 11 months.

The siblings were found bound and restrained in the back of their mom Yuhwei Chou's car the morning of Nov. 9, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

The cause of death for both kids was asphyxia by airway obstruction and the manner of death was homicide, the prosecutor said. Chou, of Skillman, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Meanwhile, Cabrera made tributes for the children on social media.

She remembered them as "shooting stars, whose shine will always live."

The GoFundMe was created by friends of Cabrera's.

They said the children's father, James Ross, asked that everyone keep his kids in their prayers and "for those who knew his kids to remember how they were in life."

Click here to donate.

