News

Senate Totally OK With Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent, Are You? (POLL)

Cecilia Levine
If the legislation passes the House and gets President Biden's stamp of approval, it would go into effect November 2023. Photo Credit: Congerdesign (Pixabay)

Members of the US Senate unanimously passed a bill appropriately called "The Sunshine Protection Act" that would do away with "springing ahead" and "falling back." The vote went down Tuesday, March 15 — less than 48 hours after the clocks skipped ahead. So, are you in? (Story continues after poll).

Poll
Should we stop changing the clocks?
Current Results

Should we stop changing the clocks?

  • Yes, put an end to this nonsense.
    84%
  • No, why stop now?
    16%

If the legislation passes the House and gets President Biden's stamp of approval, it would go into effect November 2023.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and backed by Dems Ron Wyden of Oregon, and Ed Markey of Massachusetts.

Markey and Rubio argue in an Op-Ed on daylight saving time penned last weekend that daylight saving time is an archaic concept originally implemented to conserve energy during wartime.

"The effects of darker afternoons on our mental and physical health can be serious. The biannual transition of 'spring forward' and 'fall back' disrupts circadian sleeping patterns, causing confusion, sleep disturbances and even an elevated risk to heart health," they said.

"It's really straightforward: Cutting back on the sun during the fall and winter is a drain on the American people and does little to nothing to help them. It's time we retire this tired tradition. Tell your senators to lighten up and back our Sunshine Protection Act."

