Powerball Tickets Totaling $3 Million Sold In New Jersey

A pair of winning Powerball tickets from the Wednesday, Oct. 19 drawing were sold in New Jersey.

One ticket is good for $1 million and the other for $2 million. The $1 million ticket matched all five white balls while the second included the Power Play feature, for an additional $1 per play.

Powerball officials had not yet announced where those tickets were sold as of the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls: 6, 8, 15, 27, 42 and red Powerball 10.

The Powerball® jackpot jumped to an estimated $550 million for the next drawing on Saturday, Oct. 22. The jackpot has a cash value of $277.5 million.

